AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on AeroVironment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. AeroVironment has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.13.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $724,493.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $394,313.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,064 shares of company stock worth $3,397,728. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

