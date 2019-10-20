Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ARGKF remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

