Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 593,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,331. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

