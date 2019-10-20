Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by UBS Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 758.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 510.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,783,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

