AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th.

AGFS opened at $2.37 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $117.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

