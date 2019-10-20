Akroma (AKA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $4,661.00 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

