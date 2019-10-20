Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.