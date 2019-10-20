Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.05

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $156.05 and last traded at $156.04, with a volume of 10211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,462 shares in the company, valued at $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,489,312.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 445,962 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,233 shares of company stock worth $14,160,256. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,947,000 after acquiring an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,573 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,924,000 after acquiring an additional 148,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

