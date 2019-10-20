Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $243.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $449.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

