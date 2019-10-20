Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,890,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 742,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. 1,052,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,756. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,830.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,745.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

