Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $310.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

