Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.44.

AP.UN stock opened at C$53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.96. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$41.25 and a one year high of C$54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$65,969.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at C$4,493,355.32.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

