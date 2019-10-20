Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.52. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,051 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

