Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,838 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE VZ opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

