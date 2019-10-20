Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $289,000 in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

