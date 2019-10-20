Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

