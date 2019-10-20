Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after buying an additional 1,056,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,828,000 after buying an additional 573,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after buying an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $30,362.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,548 shares of company stock worth $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

CL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

