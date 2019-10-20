Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.