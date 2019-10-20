Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 115 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 50,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $3,212,426 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $269.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.23. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

