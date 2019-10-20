Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 16,664 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 79.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.14 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

