Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.33.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,215.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,173.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

