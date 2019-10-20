Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.12

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.12 and traded as high as $19.80. Altagas shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 199,087 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altagas Ltd will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.23%.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total transaction of C$764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,251.52.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

