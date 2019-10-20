Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 584.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.