AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AMEN Properties stock opened at $750.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.76. AMEN Properties has a fifty-two week low of $665.00 and a fifty-two week high of $854.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

