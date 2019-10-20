AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.88. 24,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. AMERCO has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $403.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total value of $847,071.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at about $21,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at about $13,744,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 19.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.