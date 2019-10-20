Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.60, 3,253 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

