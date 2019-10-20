Analysts Anticipate Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Dermira reported earnings per share of ($1.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($3.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The company had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million.

DERM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 23,419 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at $338,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dermira stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,551. Dermira has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

