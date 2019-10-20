Analysts Anticipate Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global raised Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 2,097,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,026. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $3,394,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,705. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

