Analysts Anticipate Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 43.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 699,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 211,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 34.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,649,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 13.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 433,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $798.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.95. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

