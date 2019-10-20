Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Million

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post sales of $8.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.13 million to $9.34 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $63.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $33.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 million to $35.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.33 million, with estimates ranging from $37.02 million to $40.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,067. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.21.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

