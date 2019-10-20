Analysts Expect Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Jiayin Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFIN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,028. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $538.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

