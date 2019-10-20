Analysts Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Secureworks posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Secureworks stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 358,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 1.13. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Secureworks by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 51.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 334,525 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

