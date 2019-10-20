Analysts Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

PE stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after buying an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

