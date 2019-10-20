Analysts Set RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Price Target at $69.33

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ RP traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 570,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. CWM LLC grew its position in RealPage by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 487.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RealPage by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

