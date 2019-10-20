Analyzing HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HMN Financial does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HMN Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 24.23% 11.32% 1.32% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $38.10 million 2.68 $8.24 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.73 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

