AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,351.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

