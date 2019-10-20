Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AON by 54.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. MKM Partners upgraded AON to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $192.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $198.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.54.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

