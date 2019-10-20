APIS Trading Up 31.5% Over Last Week (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. In the last seven days, APIS has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $2,624.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000990 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

