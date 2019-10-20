Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 98.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMEH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

AMEH stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $531.32 million, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.98.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $280,704.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 84,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,697,696.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,200 shares of company stock worth $508,344. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

