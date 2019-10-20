Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.87.

APPN opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Appian has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $73,754.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $162,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $355,270.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,693,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 1,397.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,061 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,856,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,062,000 after acquiring an additional 246,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

