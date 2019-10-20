ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. ARAW has a market cap of $42,422.00 and approximately $52,033.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00042395 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.06087943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00042147 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

