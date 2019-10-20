Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of ARDX opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

