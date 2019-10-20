Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 597,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,342. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ardelyx by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

