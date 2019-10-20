Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Argan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $602.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.65 million. Argan had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

