Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $211.71

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.71 and traded as high as $229.40. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 262,499 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ARW. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt cut Arrow Global Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 309 ($4.04).

The stock has a market cap of $389.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

