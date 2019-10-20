Artis REIT Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$133.93 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.