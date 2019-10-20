Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 5,927,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.