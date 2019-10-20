ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €270.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €238.46 ($277.28).

