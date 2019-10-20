Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 404.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,770.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833 in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.41.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

