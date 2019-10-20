Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AMERCO by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 24.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $201,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHAL opened at $397.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $403.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.53 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.